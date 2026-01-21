Canada's finance minister defends China talks when confronted in Davos

Article by Rebel News staff

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke with Ezra Levant in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, where he attempted to defend the Liberals' recent trade discussions with Qatar and China.

Ezra noted both countries have concerning human rights records, and the Rebel News publisher asked Champagne if the Liberals privately raised concerns about human rights to China or Qatar.

"What I would say, you know, every G7 country has found a way to engage in a strategic fashion with China for example, with eyes wide open. And Canada is no different," said Champagne.

"So we remain very true to our own values, but at the same time, as you've seen with all our G7 partners, people find a way to engage with China," he continued.

Ezra also asked Champagne about the potential threat of spyware being implanted in the nearly 50,000 Chinese EVs that are now set to enter the Canadian market.

"Like I said, it's eyes wide open, that's what we have to do and that's how we have to engage. Like I said, all our G7 partners which have found a strategic way to engage, eyes wide open, true to their values, and like I said, we're no different," said the Liberal finance minister.

President Trump condemned Carney's message while speaking in Davos today after the prime minister asserted that the old "global order" is finished. Canada "lives because of the United States, remember that," Trump stated.

