Canada’s Foreign Worker Program EXPOSED: Liberal scandal of exploitation and fraud

The Liberal government’s handling of Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) is nothing short of a national disgrace — a festering scandal that’s left vulnerable migrant workers exploited and Canadians sidelined.

A June Labour Department memo, uncovered by Blacklock’s Reporter, reveals serious issues with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP). The program is plagued by fraud, with work permits being illegally bought and sold.

The memo highlights widespread misuse of Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs), documents meant to prove a genuine need for foreign workers when no Canadians are available. Instead, LMIAs are being traded on the black market, leading to “unethical recruitment and exploitation of vulnerable foreign workers for personal and financial gain.”

Under the Liberals’ watch, the program has not only been rife with scheming, but it has absolutely ballooned.

Former immigration minister Marc Miller admitted permits under the TFWP surged 88% and International Mobility Program (IMP) permits skyrocketed 126% from 2019 to 2023. Last year alone, nearly 1.6 million work permits were issued—equivalent to 7% of Canada’s 22 million-strong labour force.

The result is suppressed wages, strained housing, and overwhelmed healthcare systems, all while Ottawa turned a blind eye.

A May briefing note reveals over 3 million temporary residents entered Canada in 2024, with TFWP workers accounting for roughly 250,000. Conveniently, IMP numbers are missing, leaving Canadians in the dark about the true influx of these programs.

The government insists these workers are “crucial” for sectors like agriculture and construction, but let’s call it what it is: a refusal to invest in training Canadians or ensuring fair wages. Instead, businesses lean on cheap labour, and the Liberals are complicit with the abuse.

A 2021 report detailed employers dodging promised wages, paying cash to workers with expired permits at below-market rates, and coercing them into unpaid extra work—like cleaning or driving in harsh weather conditions. Some even forced workers to pay a cut of their wages to offset LMIA fees. This isn’t a program; it’s a racket. The report also flagged wage suppression risks in carpentry, fish packing, and trucking, yet the Liberals sat on it for four years until public outrage forced action.

Now, they’re scrambling with half-measures: cutting permit durations from 12 to 6 months, capping low-wage hires at 20% in hospitality, and mandating employers prioritize Canadians and asylum seekers. “Enhanced” inspections for up to 50% of employers? That should’ve been standard practice.

Former Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault’s sudden call to “ease reliance on foreign workers” reeks of damage control after years of Liberal-enabled excess.

Canadians deserve better. This program, propped up as global virtue-signalling, sacrifices our jobs, wages, and communities for cheap labour and political posturing. Real reform means dismantling the incentives for abuse, not slapping on band-aids to save face. The Liberals’ failure isn’t just policy neglect—it’s a moral failing that demands accountability.

Until then, this scandal will continue to erode trust and opportunity for all Canadians.