Canada’s free press is dying — and the Liberals are the ones killing it

While Mark Carney and the Liberals like to crow about “supporting a reliable, independent press,” what we actually have is a government-funded media cartel and an active campaign of censorship against independent voices.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Canada has dropped again in the World Press Freedom Index.

According to the 2025 report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Canada now ranks 21st in the world, with a score of 78.75. That’s a significant decline from 14th place in 2024, and a steep 13-place drop since 2015, when the Liberals took power.

This isn’t a slide. It’s a collapse. And it’s happening by design.

Let’s start with the facts:

  • Bill C-11 handed the CRTC sweeping powers to regulate online content—including yours.

  • Bill C-18 forced tech companies to bankroll legacy media outlets—prompting Meta to block Canadian news outright.

  • Carney now wants to “clean up online pollution”—his euphemism for purging dissenting voices.

At the same time, Carney has pledged $150 million more to the CBC, on top of the $1.4 billion it already receives each year. Add to that the $600 million media bailout fund for struggling Liberal-friendly outlets, and what you get isn’t a free press—it’s a paid press.

And the payment comes with strings.

We saw it firsthand during the French-language leaders' debate, where the CBC and other subsidized media lied outright about the presence of independent journalists. They smeared reporters who dared to show up and ask questions. Not because they weren’t real journalists—but because they weren’t on the government’s approved list.

Meanwhile, independent outlets like Rebel News are:

  • Denied access to press conferences

  • Banned from leadership debates

  • Physically removed by police for daring to do journalism

And still, Carney has the gall to say we have a “free press”?

No. What we have is a two-tiered media system. One tier is paid, protected, and praised—for toeing the Liberal line. The other is punished, excluded, and smeared—for refusing to.

The RSF report warns that economic fragility and government interference are the biggest threats to press freedom globally. In Canada, those aren’t threats. They’re Liberal policy.

This government doesn’t fear misinformation. It fears journalism it can’t control.

And that’s why the press freedom rankings will keep falling—until Canadians stand up and say enough.

Because someone has to hold power to account.

And it sure as hell won’t be the CBC.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-05-05 17:05:47 -0400
    There is a small but still stalwart and tightly organized demographic that views the CBC as the gospel (shades of Hymn Sing). Whomever wants to become or remain government will have to go on that network and make the television rounds.