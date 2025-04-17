Canada’s health-care system ranked second last in new global index

A new international ranking places Canada’s health-care system second to last out of 20 advanced nations, despite having the fourth-highest health-care spending relative to GDP. The Consumer Choice Center’s Healthcare Time Saved Index reveals that Canada lags behind on nearly every metric that measures system efficiency, access, and patient experience.

While Denmark and the Netherlands topped the index with scores of 60 out of 75, Canada limped in with just 20 points—beating only Ireland. The report cites painfully long wait times, limited access to basic services, and a shortage of primary care physicians as major contributing factors. Canadian patients wait a median of 210 days for elective surgery and spend an average of 68 minutes per in-clinic visit—the highest delay among all ranked countries.

The authors noted that countries with high-performing systems, such as Switzerland and the Netherlands, blend public and private care while protecting access for low-income patients. In contrast, Canada's rigid public-only model appears unable to meet demand, even as costs balloon.

Despite the grim ranking, there is strong public appetite for reform. Seventy-three percent of Canadians want major changes to the system, and 69 percent support the introduction of private options to improve service delivery.

The authors argue that Quebec’s contracting of private clinics to ease surgical backlogs—backed by a 2005 Supreme Court ruling—shows reform is not only possible but beneficial.