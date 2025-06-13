Canada’s justice system is failing our children

The recent Ontario sting operation highlights the justice system's failures in child exploitation cases.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   June 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The recent sting operation across Ontario exposes a troubling flaw in Canada’s justice system. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), alongside 21 police services, executed the luring project from March 31 to April 11, 2025, targeting child sexual exploitation online.

Undercover officers posed as minors in chat rooms and social media, resulting in the arrest of 36 men—aged 18 to 73—facing 128 charges, including luring and egregious offences. Nine real-world victims were identified and are said to be receiving support, which seems like a small victory overshadowed by glaring injustice.

Shockingly, 33 of these alleged predators have been released on bail, free to roam our communities. One suspect arrived with snacks to lure a child, another with lubricant and condoms — yet they walk free. This is a gut punch to parents and a betrayal of every child’s safety.

OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Tim Brown warns that predators can target kids online in an instant, urging vigilance. But how effective is that advice when the courts undermine police efforts?

This operation, part of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children, involved major forces like Toronto and Ottawa police, with 51 investigations still active. Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns praised the officers’ dedication, but their hard work unravels if suspects face minimal consequences.

Public Safety Shadow Minister Ron Chhinzer calls it a disgrace, echoing public outrage.

The problem extends beyond Ontario. In British Columbia, Judge Andrew Tam sentenced 54-year-old Mark Keenan, caught with child pornography involving boys as young as nine, to 18 months of house arrest, shockingly describing his collection as “relatively modest” in opting against incarceration.

That same judge jailed Troy Alvin Mruk for nearly a year for lying to the court, and gave serial offender Taylor Dueck a mere 249 days for attempting to assault an 11-year-old, decisions that ultimately prioritize leniency over protection.

Parents must monitor their children’s online activity more than ever and demand reform, not proposals like the Liberals’ Bill C-63, cloaked as a child safety measure that censors online activity without reforming sentencing or bail for child predators.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

