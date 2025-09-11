Canada's 'Liberal' government threatening reporter for journalism on MP candidate

The government is attempting to send Keean Bexte to prison for five years while threatening a $50,000 fine for the crime of journalism.

Prior to this year's federal election, Bexte gained knowledge of damning allegations towards Thomas Keeper, Liberal Party's candidate for the Calgary Confederation riding. Keeper resigned following Bexte's published report, replaced by Corey Hogan who won the seat.

For this the federal government, through the hands of a contracted investigator hired by the Commissioner of Canada Elections, decided to open an investigation into Bexte. Five years in prison and a $50,000 fine was at his door, for supposedly violating Subsection 91(a) of the Canada Elections Act.

91 (1) No person or entity shall, with the intention of affecting the results of an election, make or publish, during the election period,

(a) a false statement that a candidate, a prospective candidate, the leader of a political party or a public figure associated with a political party has committed an offence under an Act of Parliament or a regulation made under such an Act — or under an Act of the legislature of a province or a regulation made under such an Act — or has been charged with or is under investigation for such an offence; or

(b) a false statement about the citizenship, place of birth, education, professional qualifications or membership in a group or association of a candidate, a prospective candidate, the leader of a political party or a public figure associated with a political party.

I am being criminally investigated by the Carney government and threatened with 5 years in prison for reporting news that embarrassed the Liberal Party of Canada during a democratic election.



There were allegations made against Mr. Keeper, and Bexte responsibly requested comment from the accused. However Mr. Keeper refused to comment and called — and lied to — the cops instead about the interaction. Bexte did his due diligence to seek all sides of the story, and presented his findings on said allegations as such. Now, following Bexte's publishing of said report, the government appears to be lashing out at his journalism, perhaps in fear he'll find out what they're hiding prior to the next federal election.

"Until I woke up that morning and received that letter, I would never have thought that Canada had fallen this much," he said.

A journalist here in Canada is being threatened with years in prison for reporting on the election, specifically reporting on the actions of a Liberal candidate who was attempting to run to be a member of Parliament for Calgary voters. He was reporting on something that was relevant to Canadians during an election. For this the Liberal government has decided to take him to task, threatening him with five years in jail.

"The only advice I can give Canadians, having seen what happens at the end stage, at the very dying breaths of democracy, is that you need to start way ahead of when you think your rights are being trampled," added Bexte.