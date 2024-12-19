Canada’s military is in shambles, not combat ready: report

A growing number of naval and army operators in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are not combat-ready, a new report warns.

"There is a risk that DND/CAF may have difficulty procuring materiel capabilities at the right level to support operations," reads the Departmental Results Report 2023-2024.

The Department of National Defence (DND) blamed the trend on inadequate funding and recruitment, as well as aging equipment.

Departmental Results points out the Navy’s aging fleets, a lack of sailors, and Canada’s inability to build new ships, though Ottawa says to expect new submarines in the future.

In some cases, the DND reported problems with new equipment, including its Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships, which experienced ongoing mechanical problems, reported the Ottawa Sun.

For the army, inadequate funding was the top concern, followed by their "aging and increasingly obsolete fleets," the report added.

The Royal Canadian Air Force currently has "a limited number of qualified technicians," amid the "ongoing transition from legacy platforms to new capabilities."

In-house research revealed almost half (46%) of Canadians believe the military is underfunded. Only a quarter (26%) of respondents surveyed said current spending is adequate, while only a meagre 27% believe the Armed Forces are sufficiently equipped for combat.

Only 58% of the Armed Forces could mobilize should their NATO allies declare war, according to a secret DND presentation earlier obtained by CBC News.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is currently in the worst shape of all the military forces, with 55% of its equipment considered "unserviceable," followed by the Navy (54%) and Army (46%).

According to Departmental Results, the percentage of serviceable naval fleets fell to 45.73% — a far cry from their 60% target. For key army fleets, fewer than half (49%) are combat-ready.

Though Air Force fleets bucked the trend, they were nowhere near the 85% readiness target.

Canadian troops, in particular, felt the impact during missions in Europe. Some stationed in Latvia had to purchase military equipment on their dime, whereas troops in Poland had to cover their own food expenses.

Almost half of the military's equipment is considered "unavailable and unserviceable," including 45% of equipment set aside for the defence of Europe, as well as potential involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The DND said procuring new military equipment for its troops is in the works. They did not provide a timeline, according to media reports.

A prior Defence report revealed that 35% of active troops were not sufficiently equipped to complete missions, exposing "serious gaps" in their combat readiness. Auditors said this remains a growing concern.

The DND and CAF spent a combined $33.5 billion during the 2023/24 fiscal year, which is expected to rise to $50 billion by the end of the decade.

Blacklock’s learned that Canada’s military is unprepared to defend the region with little winter training of combat forces. An internal audit acknowledged there are few soldiers on deployment, and few airfields fit for use by the Air Force.

The Trudeau government intends to bolster marine and Arctic surveillance and build additional support facilities for Arctic operations as required.

Auditors said the Joint Task Force North is staffed at 67%, which is short 13% of average staffing rates. They counted 308 regular forces and 2,021 reservists in the region, said Arctic Operations.

"Recruitment and retention issues are exacerbated due to region-specific challenges such as a high cost of living, prolonged wait times for Northern benefits and the isolated nature of the region," it reads.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to purchasing long-range missiles for the Canadian Army, and to accelerate the country’s production capacity for artillery ammunition.

An April 8 budget note Addendum: National Defence Spending anticipated growing military expenditures to 1.76% of GDP by 2030, at odds with the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO). He said existing figures would not exceed 1.5% of GDP.

Skepticism remains after a Pentagon assessment revealed Ottawa would not meet the 2% target. Obtained and first reported by The Washington Post, the document acknowledged Canada suffered from "widespread" military deficiencies that harmed relations with Western allies.