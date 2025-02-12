Canada's new Fentanyl Czar BACKED WEF on digital ID initiative

Justin Trudeau’s fentanyl czar previously endorsed a globalist surveillance project backed by the World Economic Forum, a since-deleted social media post has revealed.

“Thrilled to see the official launch of KTDI,” wrote Kevin Brosseau on June 27, 2019. He called it “ground breaking collaboration” between the Dutch government, Transport Canada and WEF.

The Known Traveller Digital Identity (KTDI) was a digital credential system designed for international travellers. It never launched despite a $105 million budget allocation for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

🚨 Canada's new Fentanyl Czar collabed with WEF on digital ID pic.twitter.com/jUofQ5WeEB — Lise Merle XX (@Lisemerle) February 12, 2025

A WEF white paper on the project said Canadians were “demanding” public-private collaboration to urgently develop a “joint identity framework.”

“Unlocking the potential of digital ID for secure and seamless travel,” reads the official website, which involved partnerships between the WEF, the Canadian government, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as well as Air Canada and both Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Montreal's Trudeau Airport, and lobbyist Accenture.

However, the KTDI project was delayed indefinitely following the pandemic, announced then-transport minister Pablo Rodriguez. Federal spending has totalled $6.4 million for surveillance technology, which has some taxpayers concerned.

Transport Canada officially ended its participation in the KTDI project in April of 2023, confirmed Rodriguez. The minister was responding to an order paper question from Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis at the time.

MP Lewis asked the minister to elaborate on the decision not to pursue the initiative, as all parties were committed to the surveillance project as of January 2023.

In April 2023, however, Transport Canada and the Dutch government notified the Forum that their participation ended due to “resource constraints, travel restrictions and competing priorities.”

The former also pledged to “close out the project and disseminate the knowledge gained through this initiative.”

MP Lewis inquired about what data the project collected and if it had been stored. “No data was ever obtained,” the minister said.

Federal expenditures totalled $399,938 on salaries and $238,627 on other operating costs for the defunct project.

A similar Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) project was also in the works with the Dutch government, though it only ran from January to March 2024. The Forum was not listed as a participant.

Transport Canada facilitated the project by ordering a ministerial exemption to use facial recognition on passengers boarding flights from Montreal to the Netherlands.

“A condition of the ministerial exemption was for KLM to ensure that all passenger participation in the DTC pilot project be voluntary,” said Rodriguez. He did not elaborate on how many passengers participated.