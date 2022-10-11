Canada sends new detachment of military engineers to train Ukrainian troops on the use of explosives

AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced on Tuesday the deployment of 40 military engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian troops on how to be sappers.

The new deployment will be on top of the existing deployment of the around 225 military trainers currently training Ukrainian forces as part of a British mission, as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues unabated.

Anand’s announcement comes amid Russia’s latest round of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian civilian and military infrastructure, which came as a response to a blast on the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia. The conflict has entered day 228.

The Department of National Defence said in a statement that the engineers will be attached to a Polish-led training effort focusing on training Ukrainian troops on the use of high explosives.

The deployment comes amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for Canada to send more arms and munitions to the country.

According to the Canadian Press, the deployment of the new batch of troops will be in addition to the deployment of three Hercules transport plans to Scotland, which are helping to deliver military supplies to Ukrainian forces.