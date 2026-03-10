Canada's COVID quarantine hotels were $400M bailout for the hotel industry

Canada's mandatory quarantine hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic were never truly about safeguarding public health, but rather a thinly veiled bailout for the struggling hotel industry.

Internal government documents reveal that while ordinary Canadians faced crushing restrictions, small businesses shuttered, and families endured unprecedented intrusions on their freedoms, select sectors were handed a government-engineered lifeline.

Travellers returning to Canada were forced into designated “quarantine hotels” for days, often at their own expense, running into thousands of dollars, under threat of steep fines or worse.

Yet behind the scenes, the policy appears to have been driven not by health experts at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), but by economic development channels eager to prop up an industry left reeling from empty rooms.

The documents point to then-minister of economic development Mélanie Joly's office taking a leading role.

As early as March 30, 2020, Joly's team reached out to PHAC inquiring about using hotels for quarantine purposes following her discussions with the Hotel Association of Canada.

Hotel chains had been bombarding the government with questions, and officials expressed eagerness to assist in “selecting and managing” these facilities. What began as communications coordination quickly escalated to the highest levels of government.

A PHAC email notes that they had “reconnected” with the Hotel Association of Canada, which revealed that they had already spoken directly with Minister Joly. The issue had moved “beyond the realm” of mere coordination, prompting calls for more senior-level discussions between industry representatives and health officials.

This was not a coincidence.

With international travel grinding to a halt amid lockdowns and fear campaigns, hotels went vacant overnight. The mandatory quarantine program conveniently filled those rooms with a captive, paying customer base — travellers who had been compelled by the federal mandate.

Taxpayers ultimately shouldered nearly $400 million in related costs, while many individuals paid out-of-pocket for their enforced stays, all justified under the banner of “public health.”

In some disturbing cases, people reported abuse, lack of food, increased risk of transmission, and even sexual assaults in these facilities.

Meanwhile, small businesses, such as restaurants, gyms and independent shops, were ordered to close and suffer “for the greater good” — many of which shuttered for good.

The pandemic era quickly became notorious as the greatest wealth transfer in modern history: ordinary people sacrificed livelihoods and liberties, while well-connected industries secured guaranteed revenue streams and government backing.

The quarantine hotels fit this pattern perfectly.

What was sold as a necessary measure to curb ‘the spread’ was, from the outset, shaped by economic priorities and lobby influence rather than science or proportionality.

Charter rights were sidelined, and civil liberties eroded, to rescue corporate bottom lines.

As more layers of this era peel back, the picture grows clearer: policy wasn't driven by evidence or common sense, but by who held the most sway in Ottawa.