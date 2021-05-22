Canada's government has become anti-science and anti-logic

Canada's leadership has undergone a full facelift in terms of what is both morally and legally acceptable.

Since lockdowns began, countless 'liberal' and 'conservative' leaders have seen fit to suspend freedoms granted by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in favour of authoritative mandates, compelling citizens’ dress and where they are allowed to travel.

On a national level, Dr. Theresa Tam pushed a now-cancelled vaccine. Provincially, Premier Doug Ford has endorsed the aforementioned vaccine after it was rescinded from public use, opting to continue to use it for second doses, despite emerging evidence that mixing and matching vaccines from different manufacturers results in higher rates of side effects.

At a municipal level, mayors are not only scoffing at individuals who are protesting to get their rights back, they are also implementing race-based vaccination programs.