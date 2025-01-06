Canada's most scandal-clad prime minister resigns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he's stepping down as Liberal Party leader, proroguing Parliament until March 24. By doing so, the government avoids a snap election.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   January 06, 2025   |   News Analysis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has prorogued Parliament until March 24 and has resigned as Liberal Party leader but will temporarily remain prime minster amidst growing scandals and plummeting approval ratings, with Canadians more politically divided and hostile than they have been in recent history.

Trudeau said that he’s inspired by the “resilience” and “generosity” of Canadians — which is why he has been “fighting climate change” and working to “prepare the economy for the future.”

Except, the Canadian economy is heading for a recession, with looming tariffs with the United States amid a poorly secured border and lacklustre immigration standards, infiltrated by illicit drugs and crime.

Trudeau referred to himself as a “fighter,” before noting that Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what he called the “longest session of a minority government in Canadian history.”

The now former prime minister falsely claimed that he decreased the taxes for the middle class, despite the average Canadian family spending more of its income on taxes than it does on basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing combined said a previous report.

By comparison, 63 years ago in 1961, 33.5% of the average family’s income went to pay taxes and 56.5% went to basic necessities.

Canadians are enduring skyrocketing food bank usage, unaffordable housing, financial mismanagement and a punitive carbon tax that is set to increase once again on April 1.

Under Trudeau’s leadership, we’ve witnessed a health-care crisis, reckless drug policies, unchecked immigration and growing corruption that have only worsened crime, affordability and public safety while his government’s hypocrisy and disregard for the everyday struggles of Canadians have become undeniable.

