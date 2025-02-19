Canadian activist fighting to end euthanasia speaks out at U.K. freedom conference

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Canadian activist Amanda Achtman from the pro-freedom ARC Conference in London, England.

Achtman discussed her efforts to combat the rise of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada and the broad impact of state-sanctioned euthanasia.

"One in 20 deaths is a euthanasia death in Canada. So this is touching so many people, to the extent that I recently met a man for coffee, just a few years older than me, and he told me that three out of the four of his grandparents were killed," she said.

"This is shattering. And I'm grateful that this is a gathering where we're learning that we belong to one another, that there's a social fabric, that there are things we actually seek to conserve as conservatives, that life has dignity, that hope needs to be reawakened," Achtman added.

Grief, debt and obesity are now being used as justifications for assisted suicide as Trudeau’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program spirals out of control.



Speaking about Canada being a cautionary tale for other countries regarding wide access to euthanasia, Achtman noted that the U.K. could soon follow suit with broad "assisted dying" policies.

"Now we're in the U.K., and the word here is 'assisted dying.' This is an issue right now being discussed by many people in England who are concerned that there's a risk of following suit," she said.

"Canada is on the one hand a cautionary tale of what not to do, and has in many respects led to countries staving off the euthanasia experiment in their own places," Achtman added.

"But the U.K. is on the brink and it's passing through Parliament, so there's a lot of discussion here about euthanasia," she said.

Canada previously halted the expansion of MAID to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness after it was set to be approved in 2023. The delay to extend MAID to such individuals currently is delayed until 2027.