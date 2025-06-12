Canadian Armed Forces veteran issues warning as woke culture takes hold in military

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veteran Phillip Millar discussed how the military's focus on social policies and virtue signalling has eroded its combat readiness.

Millar noted that "casual Fridays", in which soldiers aren't required to where combat uniforms, are now commonly referred to as "Flip-Flop Fridays". In a video making light of the situation on social media, Millar said that the General of the CAF determined it was "somewhat triggering" for soldiers to have to wear combat uniforms five days per week.

"I'm kind of taking it quite personally that social policy is trumping lethality right now," he explained. "I almost get the sense they're laughing at how ridiculous they're making the military in terms of just non-stop virtue signalling, rainbow flags, tampons everywhere, and nonsensical things that just make warfighters want to run away from this organization," Millar said.

Flip Flop Fridays and the Fall of a Fighting Force



When your military starts prioritizing comfort over combat readiness, you don’t have a defense force—you have a sociology seminar. The Canadian Armed Forces are too busy managing feelings to manage threats. Flip Flop Fridays are… pic.twitter.com/jfXranKsQ5 — Phillip Millar (@PhillipMillar) June 3, 2025

The CAF veteran also discussed how the shift in culture was started by the Trudeau government. "There is a Liberal government that came from Trudeau to push social policy onto the department they considered the most toxic masculine department," he said.

"So it's a beautiful target for them to show how powerful they are by essentially attacking toxic masculinity and all of the things that are characteristic of a fighting force that can get the job done," Millar added.

Despite the Liberals fielding criticism over the degradation of the CAF, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced earlier this week that Canada will reach NATO's two percent spending target by the end of 2025.