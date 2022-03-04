Canadian civil liberties charity The Democracy Fund announces student journalism fellowship

Student Journalism Fellowship The Democracy Fund is inviting young Canadians interested in pursuing a career in journalism to attend their Student Journalism Conference, May 6 - 8, 2022. Fill out the form on this page to apply! APPLY NOW

The Canadian civil liberties charity The Democracy Fund (TDF) has announced it is launching a student journalism fellowship for young Canadians who are interested in pursuing a career in journalism.

In partnership with the Independent Press Gallery of Canada, True North and Rebel News, The Democracy Fund will be kicking off the program by hosting its very first "Student Journalism Conference" in May.

The Democracy Fund's announcement reads as follows:

The Democracy Fund is inviting young Canadians interested in pursuing a career in journalism to attend our Student Journalism Conference, May 6 - 8, 2022. The conference will be held in the Greater Toronto Area, and successful applicants will have their travel expenses covered. The conference is an equal-opportunity, non-discriminatory event, and students who are unable to fly to Toronto will be accommodated via video link. The theme of the conference is: Canadian Civil Liberties in Challenging Times. Successful applicants will participate in a three-day intensive program and learn the fundamentals of modern journalism, with an emphasis on digital platforms. In addition to journalistic skills, participants will learn about the civil liberties challenges facing Canada in 2022. A highlight of the weekend will be a special journalistic assignment, that will be graded by a panel of senior journalists — with valuable prizes for the winners.

Presenters at the conference will include Ezra Levant, Dave Rubin, Sheila Gunn Reid, Candice Malcolm and Stephen LeDrew, among other civil liberties-focused journalists still to be announced.

The conference is open to all Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and non-Canadians holding a valid work permit, who are interested in pursuing journalism in any medium. Applicants can be students, self-employed or freelance journalists, or current working journalists from 18 to 30 years of age.

Successful applicants will have all travel and attendance expenses covered, including accommodations, meals while at the conference and commuting costs.

The official application page states applicants will be assessed based on the following criteria:

Ambition and work ethic

Journalistic integrity

Would benefit personally and professionally from the conference and would be likely to make journalism a career

A commitment to civil liberties

The deadline to apply for the conference is March 30, 2022. You can apply at the link here.

The Democracy Fund (TDF) is a Canadian charity dedicated to constitutional rights, advancing education and relieving poverty. TDF promotes constitutional rights through litigation and public education. TDF supports an access to justice initiative for Canadians whose civil liberties have been infringed by government lockdowns and other public policy responses to the pandemic.