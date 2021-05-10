BREAKING: Canadian court grants bail to jailed Christian pastor Art Pawlowski — he’ll be released within hours!

He’s free! Pastor Artur Pawlowski will be out of jail within hours!

You’ll recall Pastor Artur was arrested in a shocking SWAT team raid while he was driving home from Church on Saturday.

It was outrageous — a Christian pastor, forced to kneel in the middle of a highway with his hands over his head, while heavily armed police held him down and cars whizzed by at high speeds.

In the 48 hours since then, millions of people around the world watched the video images of Pastor Artur’s arrest — and many people chipped in to crowdfund a top legal team to help him.

Rebel News is delighted to report that thanks to those efforts, moments ago a court in Calgary, Canada granted Pastor Artur bail.

Thank you for helping to make that possible.

However, he’s not out of the woods yet.

He’s just out on bail — he still has the trial ahead of him.

And remember: the Calgary Police have a long-standing vendetta against Pastor Artur. They’ve ticketed him literally dozens of times. I’m sure they’re going to try to “get” him in some other way.

So we have to stand on guard.

We promise we will — both journalistically and legally.

If you haven’t done so already, you can chip in to Pastor Artur’s legal defence fund here, or by going to www.SaveArtur.com. It’s clear this fight is going to take a long time, and the government intends to be brutal.

The mainstream media was literally cheering Pastor Artur’s arrest — they couldn’t contain their glee. You can’t trust the mainstream media to report on this case honestly. Please check back daily at www.SaveArtur.com for the latest.