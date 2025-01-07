Canadian dollar surges following Prime Minister Trudeau's 'resignation'

Trudeau's announcement that he's stepping down as Liberal Party leader was the catalyst for a striking increase in the Canadian dollar's value.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 07, 2025   |   News

The Canadian dollar experienced its largest single-day gain in over a year following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday that he would step down.

The loonie climbed more than half a cent against the U.S. dollar, now trading at 70 cents USD—a reversal from its 12-month low of 68.7 cents USD recorded just weeks ago on December 19.

It is a significant recovery for the Canadian currency, which had been under pressure amid political uncertainty and economic concerns, exacerbated by Trudeau clinging to power in the last days of Parliament before the House rose for Christmas break. 

“The loonie actually went higher, which tells me that investors in general and foreign investors believe this is a good move, that our dollar versus the U.S. dollar was depressed or down because of leadership, because of the way the country was being run,” Investment adviser Allan Small of iA Private Wealth told Global News.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.8 cents US at the start of 2024.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

