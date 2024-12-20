Canadian exec wants Trump to 'stand with Ukraine'

One Canadian executive wants Trump to stand with Ukraine, so much so he will bankroll a million-dollar campaign to make it happen.

The public campaign is led by James Temerty, founder of the Computerland chain and Northland Power Inc. of Toronto, reported Blacklock’s.

He hired a New York publicist to identify Trump appointees "who will impact policy related to Ukraine" on a six-month contract, worth US$100,000 per month plus expenses.

Temerty, a Ukrainian immigrant who now resides in Canada, did not respond to questions from Blacklock’s.

"The consultant will provide services to the client as follows: Consult with the client concerning members of the incoming executive branch, administration and appropriate government agencies and departments related to Ukraine policy," wrote Temerty's publicist Mercury Public Affairs LLC of New York.

They will also arrange meetings and educate the identified administrators on behalf of Temerty.

A February 21 report contested whether taxpayer aid had much of an impact on ending the conflict, reported Blacklock’s. The Trudeau government has already allocated some $20 billion in aid to Ukraine, including $4.5 billion in military support.

A large number of focus group respondents expressed "gratitude that they lived … far removed from military conflicts," it said. Many admit to a "declining personal interest in seeking out information" related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Some "expressed concerns" regarding the conflict's impacts on the economy and fuel prices. Others preferred reallocating aid to Canadians struggling to make ends meet.

This was despite internal Department of Finance polling last year showing that fewer than a third (32%) of Canadians support more financial aid for Ukraine.

Then-finance minister Chrystia Freeland, also of Ukrainian descent, pledged ongoing financial support in April of 2023. "We will be there until Ukraine wins the war," she told reporters at the time.