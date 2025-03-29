Ottawa reacts: Canadian population 100 million by 2100?

We are now in the midst of a federal election campaign — one that could have been avoided if Justin Trudeau had simply stepped down as prime minister. Instead, he resigned as Liberal leader and plunged the country into chaos by proroguing Parliament in the middle of a major crisis with the United States. Now, the establishment has installed Mark Carney as the new face of the Liberal Party and the designated Prime Minister of Canada, even though he has never been elected, not as an MP, and certainly not by the people.

One of the most pressing issues in this election is immigration. The Liberals have set an annual target of 500,000 permanent immigrants, without accounting for illegal and temporary residents. This has exacerbated the housing crisis, overloaded infrastructure, and contributed to rising crime rates. To make matters worse, Carney has appointed Mark Wiseman, a former BlackRock executive and co-founder of the Century Initiative, as an advisor. Wiseman has openly advocated for pushing Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100, stating, "If we stop growing, we will have a smaller economy… We can afford as a country to have more people. But, what's even more important, we require population growth to be able to get us to where we deserve to be."

But how do Canadians feel about this? Opinions are divided.

"Oh, I'm an immigrant myself, so I'm really not sure," one person said.

Another argued, "We should be concerned. Hundreds of millions of Canadians is unattainable and not equitable."

Others pointed to infrastructure problems: "How are we going to give these people great lives if we can’t even look after our own?"