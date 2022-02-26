Vladimir Poutine: Canadian restaurant scrubs 'poutine' from slogan in solidarity with Ukraine

Le Roy Jucep

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Le Roy Jucep, a famous Canadian restaurant in Drummondville, QC, and self-proclaimed “inventors of poutine,” changed their slogan to “the inventors of fries, cheese and gravy” in solidarity with Ukraine.

Known primarily for its preparation of Canada’s famous gravy-based dish, the restaurant expressed their “deep dismay at the situation in Ukraine,” posting an announcement on Facebook with the company’s logo in Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag colors to state that it had chosen to temporarily axe the word “poutine” from its trademark to express, “in its own way, its deep distress at the situation in Ukraine.”

The company posted in French:

Dear customers and friends,

This evening, Jucep's team has chosen to temporarily remove the word P***tine from its trademark in order to express, in its own way, its deep distress at the situation in Ukraine.

So, from now on, we are the inventor of Frite Fromage Sauce.

Thank you.

Presumably, the trademark change to remove “poutine” refers to its approximation to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s surname.

While the announcement was welcomed by many on Facebook, the restaurant ended up removing the announcement, claiming that it had received threats over the virtue signal.

“Following telephone threats from people convinced that we are agents of the ‘deep state’ we have removed the original publication. It's not a marketing operation either, we don't need that to sell poutine … ”, the company stated, per Le Nouvelliste.