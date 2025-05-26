Canadian restaurant’s seed oil ban ignites interest in healthier cooking

Pedro’s North Rustico, a charming eatery in Prince Edward Island, has banned seed oils from its kitchen, opting for nutrient-rich beef tallow instead. This health-conscious decision at the rustic Italian and seafood restaurant is shaking up the dining scene and inspiring a food revolution.

Nestled in PEI’s heart, Pedro’s is known for its cozy ambiance and flavourful dishes. Last week, the restaurant announced on Facebook a game-changing shift: eliminating inflammatory seed oils like canola, corn, and soy. “No more seed oils at Pedro’s,” they declared, emphasizing their commitment to healthier dining by filling fryers with pure beef tallow, despite the higher cost. The young staff raved about the lighter, tastier fries, and Canadians are commenting with approval.

Seed oils, linked to chronic inflammation and heart disease, are a staple in industrial food due to their low cost. However, as dietitian Julia Zumpano from the Cleveland Clinic explains, these oils undergo chemical processing—bleaching, deodorizing, and even hexane extraction—that strips nutrients and may introduce harmful compounds. Pedro’s rejection of these oils is a direct challenge to a profit-driven system.

Switching to beef tallow, a pricier and harder-to-source alternative, reflects Pedro’s conviction. “Tonight, healthier, better-tasting deep-fried food,” they posted when the tallow arrived, signalling a new era for their menu. This isn’t just a culinary tweak; it’s a courageous stand prioritizing customer health over profit margins.

Pedro’s North Rustico is proving that small businesses can drive big change. By defying conventional practices, this PEI gem is leading a health-food charge, inspiring diners and restaurateurs alike. As Canadians seek cleaner, nutrient-dense options, Pedro’s is setting a powerful example—one sizzling, tallow-fried dish at a time.