Canadian Taxpayer Federation: More than 60% of Canadians oppose electric vehicle mandate

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid hosted Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to address the growing concerns over the federal government's push for electric vehicles.

Sims told her, “The Trudeau government isn’t just paying off the mainstream media with hundreds of millions of your dollars; they’re also trying to restrict your free expression online.” She highlighted a troubling dual strategy of imposing a carbon tax while simultaneously banning traditional vehicles, saying, “They’re trying to crush you with the carbon tax to make regular energy unaffordable while banning the sale of new gasoline, diesel, and hybrid vehicles.”

Under the new regulations, Canadians could be forced into a corner, with “normal vehicles that millions of us buy and depend on… soon going to be banned.” Sims urged citizens to consider the implications of this mandate, stating, “You have to remember that 2035 is not that far off; it’s about ten years from now.”

Sims emphasized the lack of public consultation on this issue, revealing, “More than 60% of Canadians are saying no to this vehicle ban,” based on a national poll conducted by Leger. “Even those who don’t drive should be concerned about the increased demand for electricity and how it will affect the cost of everything,” she warned.

She also pointed out that the current electrical grid is unprepared for the surge in demand that would come from widespread electric vehicle adoption. “We cannot afford the price tag to build new power plants, power lines, and charging stations,” she stated.