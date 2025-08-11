Canadians back aid for Ukrainian war refugees despite slipping support, poll says

Three and a half years after Russia invaded Ukraine, Canadian support for accepting Ukrainian migrants remains strong but has decreased compared to earlier levels.

A Leger poll for the Association for Canadian Studies and the Metropolis Institute shows 23% of Canadians want more Ukrainians, 40% feel the current number is right, and 23% believe fewer should come to Canada.

By contrast, a February 2023 poll showed 43% of Canadians supported current efforts to welcome Ukrainians, 29% wanted to do more for resettlement, and only 16% favoured doing less.

“Pushback on immigration … is [now] impacting support for Ukrainian migration to Canada,” stated Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies.

Canadians aged 18-24 are least likely (13%) to support decreasing Ukrainian immigration, while those aged 35-64 are most likely (30%) to favour a decrease.

Though the Russia-Ukraine war has no end in sight, several Ukrainian refugees eye a return home, having learned that Canada is not the be-all and end-all they thought.



Ukrainian emigration to Canada, typically around 2,000 annually, surged after Russia's February 2022 invasion. Under the International Mobility Program, 78,360 Ukrainians arrived in 2022, 103,350 in 2023, and 111,960 in 2024, though numbers are now declining.

“Before the pushback on immigration, there was really, really large-scale support across the country for admitting those Ukrainians,” Jedwab said. “Now, you’re seeing some slippage, because it’s sort of aligning a bit with the overall pushback on immigration.”

Ukrainian arrivals in Canada significantly dropped by nearly 69% in Q1 2025 (21,110) compared to Q1 2024 (66,720). Those with temporary residency in Canada will likely remain permanently as long as the conflict persists, according to the Department of Immigration.

The United Nations Refugee Agency estimated more than 6.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since February 2022. Despite President Trump's push for a ceasefire by Friday, the war between Ukraine and Russia continues into its third year. Russia faces new U.S. sanctions if it doesn't agree to peace.

Carney pledges $4.3B to Ukraine, gives ‘unwavering support’



In January 2024, then-Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated he would not grant permanent residency to displaced Ukrainians. “They can apply for permanent residency like everyone else.”

From February 2022 to March 2025, 314,780 Ukrainians came to Canada, despite approving applications for a million war refugees.

“There are a lot of people who want to stay, that’s for sure,” Miller told reporters at the time. He could not explain why more refugees had yet to come.

By July 24, 2023, over $1 billion in aid, including free flights, two weeks' accommodation, language training, and work/study permits, had been provided. The CUAET program offered $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child.