Canadians describe Trudeau: 'Arrogant, Dishonest, and Corrupt'

The Angus Reid Institute released a new poll on Tuesday surveying several thousand Canadians on what are the top characteristics they would use to describe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre – and the results are what you might expect.

To get a sense of how Canadians view the leaders of the country’s two largest political parties, Angus Reid Institute presented a series of personality traits and asked Canadians to assign up to five to both Poilievre and Trudeau.

When polled, some 4679 Canadians who were polled on September 22 described Trudeau in mostly unflattering terms, with 49% calling him "Arrogant," followed by 45% who called him "Dishonest." 39% of survey takers described him as "Corrupt," followed by 36% who used the term "Weak." 37% of those polled described him as "Charismatic."

Top 5 Words To Describe Justin Trudeau:



Arrogant: 49%

Dishonest: 45%

Corrupt: 39%

Charismatic: 37%

Weak: 36%



Angus Reid / Sept 22, 2022 / n=4679 / Online — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) September 27, 2022

In contrast, only 40% called Poilievre “Arrogant,” followed by 32% who called him “Strategic.” 30% of Canadians described him as a “Bully,” followed by 27% who called him “Dishonest.” 25% described him as “Strong.”

Top 5 Words To Describe Pierre Poilievre:



Arrogant: 40%

Strategic: 32%

Bully: 30%

Dishonest: 27%

Strong: 25%



Angus Reid / Sept 22, 2022 / n=4679 / Online — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) September 27, 2022

Angus Reid reported: