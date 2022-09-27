Canadians describe Trudeau: 'Arrogant, Dishonest, and Corrupt'
'Disapproval for Trudeau is much higher among men than women, with half of men over the age of 34 – and more than two-in-five younger than that – saying they strongly disapprove of the Liberal leader,' says the Angus Reid Institute. 'Women over the age of 54 are the most likely demographic to positively appraise Trudeau.'
The Angus Reid Institute released a new poll on Tuesday surveying several thousand Canadians on what are the top characteristics they would use to describe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre – and the results are what you might expect.
To get a sense of how Canadians view the leaders of the country’s two largest political parties, Angus Reid Institute presented a series of personality traits and asked Canadians to assign up to five to both Poilievre and Trudeau.
When polled, some 4679 Canadians who were polled on September 22 described Trudeau in mostly unflattering terms, with 49% calling him "Arrogant," followed by 45% who called him "Dishonest." 39% of survey takers described him as "Corrupt," followed by 36% who used the term "Weak." 37% of those polled described him as "Charismatic."
Top 5 Words To Describe Justin Trudeau:— Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) September 27, 2022
Arrogant: 49%
Dishonest: 45%
Corrupt: 39%
Charismatic: 37%
Weak: 36%
Angus Reid / Sept 22, 2022 / n=4679 / Online
In contrast, only 40% called Poilievre “Arrogant,” followed by 32% who called him “Strategic.” 30% of Canadians described him as a “Bully,” followed by 27% who called him “Dishonest.” 25% described him as “Strong.”
Top 5 Words To Describe Pierre Poilievre:— Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) September 27, 2022
Arrogant: 40%
Strategic: 32%
Bully: 30%
Dishonest: 27%
Strong: 25%
Angus Reid / Sept 22, 2022 / n=4679 / Online
Angus Reid reported:
Positive views of Poilievre are sourced from past CPC and PPC voters – the latter perhaps speaking to his pull among that group. In fact, past PPC voters are more likely to highlight positive characteristics – strong (66%), strategic (55%), charismatic (53%), down to earth (53%) and honest (51%) – than past CPC voters.
This follows Poilievre’s vocal support of the “Freedom Convoy”, which mirrored the People’s Party of Canada’s embrace of the protest. Notably, donors who donated to the Ottawa convoy protest also donated more than $460,000 to the Conservative leadership race, of which more than 70 per cent went to Poilievre.
Past Liberal, NDP and Bloc voters are more likely to assign negative attributes to Poilievre, though three-in-ten of those who voted for the Bloc Québécois last year describe him as strategic[.]
…
The story for Trudeau is less cleanly divided along party lines. CPC and PPC voters are overwhelmingly negative in their choices of adjectives, including more than four-in-five in both camps who view him as dishonest and arrogant.
