Canadians know who pays: Poll shows industrial carbon tax driving up cost of living

A new poll shows a majority of Canadians think the federal industrial carbon tax is driving up costs for everyday households. According to Leger Research data released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, roughly 70 per cent of respondents believe businesses pass most or some of the cost of the industrial carbon tax on to consumers, significantly contributing to higher prices for goods and services.

It’s doesn’t matter what lipstick politicians put on their carbon tax pig, all carbon taxes make life more expensive and hurt our economy.



Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) December 17, 2025

The survey asked Canadians who they believe ultimately shoulders the burden of the industrial carbon tax, which currently applies to sectors like oil and gas, steel and fertilizer production. Results indicate that 44 per cent say most of the tax gets passed on to consumers and 26 per cent say some of the cost is passed on, while only about 12 per cent think businesses absorb the majority of the cost themselves.

Federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Franco Terrazzano, said the findings highlight public skepticism about the government’s position on carbon pricing. “The poll shows Canadians understand that a carbon tax on business is a carbon tax on Canadians that makes life more expensive," Terrazzano said, emphasizing concerns about rising costs for gas, home heating, and groceries.

Key poll results:

44 % say most of the cost is passed on to consumers.

26 % say businesses pass on some of the cost.

12 % say businesses shoulder most of the cost.

21 % were undecided.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has moved to repeal the consumer portion of the carbon tax while maintaining and adjusting industrial targets, arguing that producers — not consumers — will bear emissions costs. These increased production costs inevitably filter down to households.