Canadians react to Ontario's reopening plan

With the economy slowly starting to open back up in Ontario, it seems Canadian spirits are the highest they have been in the past 15 months since the pandemic was declared. On June 11th, the province of Ontario entered the first stage of its re-opening plan. This is now the third time we are coming out of a lockdown and hopefully the beginning of the end to this bad dream.

Fellow cameraman Mocha Bezirgan and I made our way down to the Harbourfront in Toronto the to get an idea on how people feel when it comes to the Ontario Government's re-opening plan.

We wanted to find out if people believe that this time the government is going to stick to its plan of re-opening the economy and whether or not non-vaccinated Canadians will be heavily restricted on what they can or can't do compared to vaccinated people.

These are truly unprecedented times and it's impossible to pin-point exactly what's in store for us.

I think I speak for most Canadians when I say that we are getting tired of this constant back and forth between locking down and opening up the economy.

Vaccinated or Unvaccinated, it's time that we move past Covid-19.