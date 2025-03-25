Canadians say illegals, refugee claimants receive ‘too many’ benefits

Canadians believe that illegal immigrants and refugee claimants receive too many federal benefits, with support for high immigration quotas falling rapidly.

“Forty-one percent said there was too much attention focused on the rights of newcomers,” said a Museum report Foresights For Human Rights: 2024 Preliminary Report. “Fifty-six percent indicated refugees and asylum seekers receive too many benefits,” it said.

The Department of Immigration plans to reduce temporary resident numbers from 6.5% of the total Canadian population to 5% over the next three years. Instead, their numbers exploded to 7.3% last year.

Then-Immigration Minister Marc Miller defended his government’s record on immigration, until recently. “Those folks are not welcome to Canada, if they do so in an irregular fashion,” he told reporters January 15.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says illegal immigrants entering Canada from the US "are not welcome."



Ironically, PM Trudeau infamously said "#WelcomeToCanada" in response to Trump's travel ban on several unstable countries like Syria and Yemen almost exactly 8 years ago.

Almost half (47%) of Canadians surveyed separately by the Department of Immigration believe there are too many immigrants coming to Canada, reported Blacklock’s.

Canada intends to reduce the number of permanent residents it accepts annually from 485,000 in 2023 to 365,000 by 2027 after pushback from the public.

Forty-two percent agreed that immigration was causing disagreeable change in the country. Another 63% want the federal government to prioritize integration among newcomers.

A previous plan tabled 500,000 additional permanent residents in each of the next two years. “We didn't get the balance quite right,” admitted then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last October 24.

Trust in the federal government on immigration was at a measly 14%, according to internal research by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

In-house @CMHR_News research finds most Canadians, 56%, say illegal immigrants & refugee claimants get too many benefits: "41% say there's too much attention focused on the rights of newcomers."

Less Canadians believe “immigrants make the country better,” year over year, declining from 52% to 44%. “There was a notable increase in sentiments that correlate immigration with economic strain in Canada,” said the Preliminary Report.

On refugees, a significant minority believe refugees take jobs away from Canadians (32%), and pose a safety risk (38%). Fifty-four percent agreed that accepting refugees places “too much” pressure on public services in Canada.

Three in five (59%) agreed “immigration has placed too much pressure on public services in Canada.”

Only 16% disagreed with the statement that refugee applicants receive too many benefits, with 53,770 foreigners receiving up to $7,787 annually in child tax-free benefits, including refugee claimants, migrant workers and foreign students.

Trudeau says a key to maintaining faith in our "robust" and "responsible" immigration system is flexibility, pointing to past adjustments and citing the pandemic, "where we stopped immigration, we closed our borders ... to keep Canadians safe."

Taxpayers Ombudsman François Boileau recently wagged his finger at the Canada Revenue Agency for cancelling welfare cheques to illegal immigrants. He criticized Agency policy for worsening hardships, especially for people whose status is expiring, reported Blacklock’s.

Some 4.9 million people, whose visas are set to expire between September of 2024 and next December, are expected to voluntarily leave.

“The vast majority leave,” Miller earlier testified before the immigration committee. “In some cases, increasingly many, I would concede, people decide to choose they are in a situation of irregularity.”

The briefing note, Undocumented Migrants, estimates as many as 500,000 people reside in Canada without status, including illegal immigrants and others who exhausted their appeals.