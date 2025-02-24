Canadians' tax dollars at work: Funding mass migration and globalist agendas

Today, we’re shining a light on one of the most consequential taxpayer-funded money pits for Canadians: the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The actions of this UN-backed agency, which benefits from Canadian taxpayer dollars, raise serious questions about transparency and accountability.

According to the Open Government Grants and Contributions database, Canada has funneled millions into the IOM. But when comparing these figures with the IOM’s own data on voluntary donations from Canada, the numbers don’t match. Where is the missing money? And what is it really funding?

When I reached out to Global Affairs Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for answers, I received no concrete response. Shocking? Not really.

Some grants seem justifiable—such as aid for natural disasters—but others raise serious concerns. Are we looking at a massive, unaccountable money pipeline?

The IOM is deeply embedded in the United Nations system, contributes to the World Economic Forum (WEF), and aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In other words, it’s a globalist pet project—and Trudeau follows its lead without question.

The IOM’s motto, “leaving no one behind,” sounds noble. But in practice, it means they view legal migration as “not enough.” Instead of upholding borders, they facilitate illegal immigration.

Take the Darién Gap, for example—an extremely dangerous jungle between Colombia and Panama. This route has become a key corridor for migrants heading illegally to the U.S. and Canada. Organizations like IOM, the Red Cross, HIAS, and UNICEF have set up camps to “assist” migrants—not to stop them, but to help them cross.

Some groups, like HIAS and the Red Cross, were even caught handing out maps detailing illegal border routes into the U.S. Meanwhile, IOM has distributed “anti-rape kits”—including condoms, whistles, flashlights, and abortion pills. As if to say: “If you’re going to be assaulted, at least do it safely.”

United Nations issues rape kits due to all the rapes they cause: https://t.co/8QvQxu941T pic.twitter.com/SByHVaiJYS — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) January 22, 2025

The IOM, the UN, and the WEF are working toward a wealth redistribution agenda, funded in part by hardworking Canadians. The UN has even suggested that aging populations in developed nations should be “replaced” by immigration. Sound familiar?

Governments push abortion rights while discouraging higher birth rates—then partner with the UN to push mass migration. Do the math.

Canadians deserve to know where their tax dollars are going. Organizations like the IOM operate with little to no transparency, and it’s time we called them out.