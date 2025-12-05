Cape Breton police burn $23K on non-event at gun-grab protest

Documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation through freedom-of-information requests show the Cape Breton Regional Police shut down a station for the day, deployed 26 officers at a cost of $22,548, and spent another $653 on “privacy security” for a firearms rights protest.

Not a single officer was needed. No incidents occurred. The crowd — hundreds of locals concerned about Ottawa’s gun-grab scheme — remained calm and respectful the entire time.

CTF Atlantic Director and General Counsel Devin Drover said the numbers should set off alarm bells for taxpayers across the country.

“If a calm, peaceful gathering in Cape Breton triggers more than $23,000 in police costs, then taxpayers need to start paying attention,” said Drover. “If this is what the price tag looks like at the very beginning, the national rollout is going to be a wild ride and none of it will make Canadians any safer. “We’re already seeing unnecessary deployments, stations closing for the day and money being burned on precautions that aren’t even used. Multiply that across the country and you’re staring at a massive bill for a program that doesn’t achieve anything. Ottawa really needs to rethink this before taxpayers get stuck footing an even bigger tab.”

Despite experts warning the confiscation regime won’t reduce crime — Mount Royal University justice studies professor Doug King flatly said “it won’t impact crime rates” — the government continues to push ahead.

Even the National Police Federation has cautioned the program “diverts extremely important personnel, resources, and funding away from addressing the more immediate and growing threat of criminal use of illegal firearms.”

Meanwhile, costs are skyrocketing. The Parliamentary Budget Officer pegs compensation alone at up to $756 million, with other analysts warning the final bill could hit the billions.

CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich said Cape Breton’s wasted deployment is just the latest proof the scheme is unworkable.

“The Cape Breton rally costs show just how wasteful this entire gun-ban scheme is and why Ottawa should be scrapping this taxpayer boondoggle rather than pushing ahead with it,” said Haubrich. “Law-abiding firearm owners aren’t the problem and taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for something that won’t reduce crime.”

The national rollout hasn’t even begun — and already the meter is running.