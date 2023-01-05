Cardi B rants about inflation on Twitter, drawing support from influencers

AP Photo/Francois Mori

Hip hop star Cardi B went on a 60-second tirade about rising prices on Twitter, drawing support from a range of conservative activists, celebrities, and influencers. The viral post, which received over 63,000 likes on the platform, featured a "PSA" from the musician about the tripling of grocery prices.

"What the f--- is going on?" Cardi B asked in the video. She explained that she receives a weekly summary of household expenses, but recently noticed that life has become much more expensive. "Lettuce was like $2 a couple months ago and now it’s like f---ing $7," she said. "The f—?"

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, went on to say that she could only imagine what "middle class people or people in the hood [are] motherf---ing thinking" about the rising prices. Despite her own wealth and global platform of over 27.5 million Twitter followers, the rapper insisted that she had every right to speak out on the issue of food inflation.

Cardi B has more financial sense than anyone in the Biden administration or the Fed. Food prices are out of control.



pic.twitter.com/DZUSu8jwRh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 5, 2023

"I want to see for myself" why prices are so high, she said. Cardi B ended her video by calling on those responsible for the high prices to "put that s--- the f--- down." She also warned her fans that even if they become successful, they may go broke if they are not careful about budgeting.

Cardi B's inflation rant struck a chord with many people, who took to social media to share their own experiences with rising prices and to express their support for the rapper.

Some praised her for using her platform to bring attention to an important issue, while others pointed out that inflation is a complex and multifaceted problem that affects people of all incomes.

I agree.



This is why we need to elect a Republican president in 2024. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 5, 2023

Stop voting for politicians that only care about getting $$$ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 5, 2023

Can you honestly admit that none of this happened under Trump? — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 5, 2023

Despite the widespread support for Cardi B, some critics questioned whether a celebrity rapper was the best spokesperson for the issue of inflation. Some argued that the rapper's wealth and fame made her removed from the everyday struggles of ordinary people, while others pointed out that she may not have a deep understanding of the underlying economic forces at play.

Regardless of these criticisms, it is clear that Cardi B's inflation rant has sparked a wider conversation about the impact of rising prices on everyday people.