Carjacked Democrat Congressman: 'The border is safer than over here in Washington'
"They recovered the car. They recovered everything. What really got me upset was they took my sushi," Cuellar told reporters. "They did recover the sushi, after all."
A Democrat congressman, who was recently carjacked, has suggested that the nation's capital is more dangerous than the southern border.
"I’m from the border. I live at the border. I hear a lot of members talk about how dangerous the border is," Rep. Henry Cuellar told the Washington Post.
"The border is safer than over here in Washington."
Cuellar fell prey to a carjacking near the Navy Yard area in Washington, D.C., just a short distance from the Capitol. On Monday night, three individuals armed with weapons took his car, electronic items, and food. While they didn't injure him, the police managed to retrieve the stolen items a few hours later.
"They recovered the car. They recovered everything. What really got me upset was they took my sushi," Cuellar told reporters. "They did recover the sushi, after all."
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) briefly recounted his experience being carjacked in Washington, DC's Navy Yard neighborhood. He said there were three assailants with guns who stole his car, and he said the incident was proof there should be better support for law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/ZXLYpyAh3Z— CSPAN (@cspan) October 3, 2023
Crime rates in D.C. have surged, impacting several Congressional members. Rep. Angie Craig (D., Minn.) was assaulted by a man in her apartment building's elevator in February. The individual who admitted to the crime in June, had been set free two months prior to the incident by D.C. officials, NBC News reported.
The district is nearing its highest homicide count in two decades. Additionally, the month of June saw the most carjackings in recent years, and there's been a 69% uptick in robberies since 2022.
With the rise in crime in Washington, illegal border crossings have also seen a surge. In the initial 20 days of September, Border Patrol agents came across nearly 6,900 migrants daily, nearing the record of 7,000 daily encounters set in May 2022 and December 2022.
- By Ezra Levant
Rebel News Cruise
Rebel News is cruising to the Western Caribbean from March 23rd to March 30th, 2024, and we want you to join us!Take Action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.