Carney announces Canada to meet 2% NATO military spending target by end of year

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to Mark Carney's announcement that Canada will reach NATO's two percent spending target later this year.

NATO's spending commitment calls for member countries to spend at least two percent of their GDP on defence to ensure collective defence capabilities.

Speaking in Toronto on Monday, Carney declared that in an increasingly dangerous world, Canada must place an emphasis on national defence and protecting our sovereignty.

He discussed the decline of the Canadian Armed Forces' combat readiness, noting more modern equipment and resources are needed to confront rising global threats.

"The brave women and men who are protecting our sovereignty do not have the resources they need for a riskier world," he said. "Our military infrastructure and equipment have aged, hindering our military preparedness," Carney added.

Canada will achieve NATO’s 2% target this year — half a decade ahead of schedule.



In an increasingly dangerous world, we will be ready to protect our people, our sovereignty, and our Allies. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 9, 2025

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau previously pledged to reach NATO's spending commitment by 2032.

Sheila criticized the Liberal government for neglecting Canada's military and refusing to reach NATO's two percent target for years.

"Does he want a pat on the back? What he's doing is saying 'we haven't paid our credit card for years and years and years, but this month we're going to pay the minimum balance a day early.' Congratulations," she said.

David also commented on the Canadian Armed Forces' struggling recruitment, suggesting it could be due to a shift in military culture.

"Right now, we know recruitment is in the dumpster with the Canadian Forces. I don't know, maybe it's the idea of fighting men really don't want to join up with an organization that is dispensing tampons in the men's room," he said.

Canada spent 1.45% of its GDP on defence in 2024, according to CTV News, with the majority of other NATO member countries meeting or exceeding the two percent target.