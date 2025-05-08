Carney appears flustered when asked if he told Trump to stop mentioning '51st state'

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Mark Carney's public meeting with Donald Trump and his response to being asked about the president's persistent '51st state' comments.

Following the leaders' meeting at a press conference near the White House, a reporter questioned Carney on whether he asked the president to stop referring to Canada as the 51st state.

"Yes," Carney replied. The reporter then asked Carney specifically what he said to Trump about halting the 51st state rhetoric.

"Specifically, what did you ask him?" she said. "Exactly what you just said," he replied. "What words did you use?" asked the reporter.

"Look, I gave you an answer, I gave you an answer, do you have a follow-up?" said Carney, looking increasingly agitated.

Mark Carney appears flustered when asked what he specifically said to President Trump about stopping the '51st state' tensions.



"Look, I gave you an answer, I gave you an answer, do you have a follow-up?" pic.twitter.com/3qkz3cKIb2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2025

Lise criticized Carney's weak response and pointed out that President Trump continued pledging his support for Canada to eventually join the U.S. in front of the prime minister.

"So basically he asks Trump to stop saying the thing that upsets all the pearl clutchers in the matching sweaters, and Trump was like, 'hmmm, no, I'm just going to keep saying it,'" she said.

Despite receiving generally positive reviews of his public meeting with the president, Carney wasn't able to get American tariffs on Canadian goods lifted.

Trump praised Carney as a "very talented person" and "nice man" while speaking to reporters. The president added that he believes the U.S.-Canada relationship is going to be "very strong."