Carney appoints 'greasy, corrupt club' to cabinet
Several cabinet appointments are being criticized as symbols of a "greasy corrupt club" rather than genuine change.
Several cabinet appointments are being criticized as symbols of a "greasy corrupt club" rather than genuine change.
Sean Fraser's appointment as Justice Minister, following a narrow victory and his past involvement with the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader, raises concerns about a possible resurgence of the Online Harms Act.
Further doubts arise with Chrystia Freeland's appointment as Transport Minister, despite not owning a car.
Additionally, Guilbeault's new role as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture sparks questions about defining Western culture within the Canadian context.
The appointment of former gun control lobbyist Nathalie Provost to Carney's cabinet has raised concerns among firearms owners about potential new restrictions, though her portfolio remains separate.
Provost's appointment as Secretary of State to Nature is questioned due to her lobbying against conservation.
MP Stephanie Mclean also faces scrutiny for past salary claims as an NDP cabinet minister, and her sudden move to the Liberals before the election… to another province.
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-05-13 21:28:13 -0400 FlagGreasy? Corrupt? What did they do to deserve such compliments?
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-13 19:46:34 -0400DISGUSTING! It’s not skill but patronage that matters in Carney’s corrupt cabinet. We wouldn’t have these grifters if STUPID PEOPLE didn’t vote Liberal. But it’s they who are letting these Laurentian gangsters raid Canada and keep the plunder for their own clubby club.