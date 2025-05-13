Carney appoints 'greasy, corrupt club' to cabinet

Several cabinet appointments are being criticized as symbols of a "greasy corrupt club" rather than genuine change.

Sean Fraser's appointment as Justice Minister, following a narrow victory and his past involvement with the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader, raises concerns about a possible resurgence of the Online Harms Act.

Further doubts arise with Chrystia Freeland's appointment as Transport Minister, despite not owning a car.

Additionally, Guilbeault's new role as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture sparks questions about defining Western culture within the Canadian context.

The appointment of former gun control lobbyist Nathalie Provost to Carney's cabinet has raised concerns among firearms owners about potential new restrictions, though her portfolio remains separate.

Provost's appointment as Secretary of State to Nature is questioned due to her lobbying against conservation.

MP Stephanie Mclean also faces scrutiny for past salary claims as an NDP cabinet minister, and her sudden move to the Liberals before the election… to another province.