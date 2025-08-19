Carney attempts to sidestep question on state of Canada-US trade discussions

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Mark Carney trying to avoid answering a question about how trade talks with the U.S. are going.

A reporter asked Carney on Monday morning if he could provide an update on trade talks. The prime minister appeared to be caught off guard and said he was on his way to discuss trade and the economy with Dominic LeBlanc and Doug Ford.

Carney emphasized that his discussions with the Ontario premier and the Canada-U.S. trade minister would centre on the economy, encompassing trade but prioritizing issues within Canada's control, such as strengthening domestic industries and reducing interprovincial trade barriers.

Carney attempts to sidestep a question about how trade talks are going with the U.S. and other countries.

The PM says he's heading into a meeting with Doug Ford and Dominic LeBlanc for a discussion on the economy "that includes trade, but goes much more to the issues that we can…

Tamara criticized Carney for insisting he's working on making Canada "competitive" on the global stage.

"Making Canada competitive. Yeah, after a decade of Liberal ruin that has stagnated the economy, ruined various socialized programs that used to be our social safety net that are just crumbling under the pressure of horrible policy, including but not limited to, unmitigated and record immigration into this country," she said.

Despite Carney having been unable to secure a trade deal with the U.S. months into his term, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Carney is doing an "incredible" job.

"He's working collaboratively with 12 other premiers, myself, working as Team Canada. And he's doing a very, very good job in my opinion," he said.

"Put in his position, dealing with Donald Trump. Let's stop worrying about Donald Trump, we'll start focusing on Ontario and Canada and all the other provinces and territories," Ford continued.

The prime minister was not invited to a widely publicized meeting at the White House on Monday that included leaders from allies of Ukraine.