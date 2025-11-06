Carney claims Liberals' new budget will make Canada an 'energy superpower'

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Kris Sims reacted to Mark Carney claiming the Liberals' new budget will make Canada an "energy superpower".

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the Liberals released Budget 2025 the day prior, Carney declared that rapidly expanding new infrastructure will unleash Canada's energy potential.

"We're building one Canadian economy, turbocharged by new infrastructure, new infrastructure that connects our regions, that diversifies our trading markets, infrastructure that makes us an energy superpower in clean and conventional energy," he said.

Despite Carney's bold statements, critics point out that the Liberals haven't introduced a single new energy project or pipeline initiative since the new prime minister took office.

Kris Sims condemned the Liberal government for refusing to embrace Canada's energy potential and export oil to countries around the world.

"The rest of the planet is coming to us with money in hand saying, 'please, sell us your natural gas, your oil, your minerals, your lumber, your potash. Please, could you do that?'" she said.

"It would take this government an afternoon to do things like scrap Bill C-69, the No More Pipelines, scrap the west coast tanker ban, and scrap the cap on energy production in Alberta," Sims continued.

"If it did those three things, it would take the foot off of the neck of the Canadian economy and we'd have more capital coming in here," she added.

Premier Danielle Smith has urged Carney to take steps to harness Alberta's natural resources, asserting the province's economy is being restrained by anti-energy policies from Ottawa.