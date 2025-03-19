Carney claims price on carbon is 'requirement' to conduct business with U.K., EU, Asia

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent claim that countries in Asia, the EU, and the U.K. won't conduct business with Canada without a "price on carbon" in place.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Carney asserted that in order to diversify Canada's economy away from the U.S. and towards other markets in Asia and Europe, it's a necessity to have a "price on carbon."

Carney says his industrial carbon tax is crucial to Canada's economy because a "requirement" to trade with the UK, EU and Asia is to have a "price on carbon." pic.twitter.com/SaOQNJqDHS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

Lise condemned Carney's remarks for failing to consider the added price on domestic consumers that arises from a so-called "price on pollution."

"We are all, as smart people, acknowledging that this price on carbon is nothing more than a cash grab by perpetually cash-strapped governments who have spent our money on social programming," she said.

"It is a wealth re-distribution scheme by insane governments," added Lise.

Carney previously announced that he would be reducing the consumer carbon tax to zero, but would be keeping a carbon tax for 'large emitters.'

Sheila also chimed in, condemning Carney for asserting that other countries won't do business with Canada without a carbon tax.

"If they want to do this to people who live in the EU, that's their business," she said. "We do not need to impose carbon taxes upstream on Canadian manufacturing to please Keir Starmer or Emmanuel Macron."

"They can do that, they can tariff it on the way in the door. I don't care, it's none of my business," Sheila said.

Carney has faced criticism from Conservatives, including Pierre Poilievre, who have accused him of simply "hiding" the consumer carbon tax until the election is completed.