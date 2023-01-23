Carney dodges questions about Trudeau's China hypocrisy while at WEF
The Australia-based Rebel News journalist caught up to the head of the bank of Canada and the current UN climate czar on the streets of Davos, Switzerland, to ask him about the Canadian prime minister's remarks condemning China for the communist crackdown on anti-COVID restriction protesters.
Mark Carney, the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action, refused to condemn his friend, Trudeau, for the PM's hypocritical attacks on peaceful anti-covid protesters during February's Freedom Convoy.
WATCH: UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and potential next PM of Canada Mark Carney refuses to say if Justin Trudeau handled the Truckers Convoy wrong.— Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) January 22, 2023
But he did say he would sit down with @OzraeliAvi if he is in Australia in the next 6 months.
MORE: https://t.co/qgVxlWWvaG pic.twitter.com/oQHgD1LaB9
At the 2022 WEF meetings in Davos, Carney and Yemini met for the first time under similar conditions.
#BREAKING: UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney gives Rebel News a follow-up interview to finally answer the tough questions.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 25, 2022
MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/9JTaaVAA4N
Trudeau has previously referred to China as his "favourite dictatorship."
FLASHBACK: Trudeau says he admires China's "basic dictatorship" pic.twitter.com/o8SURxlnS3— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 15, 2022
Trudeau used a never-before-used law, the Emergencies Act, to end a weeks-long demonstration against COVID restrictions to arrest protesters and seize their bank accounts.
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhqWdLTa— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2022
Carney has been floated as a successor to Trudeau to lead the Liberals.
To see the coverage from the Rebel News team of international journalists at the annual World Economic Forum meetings in the sleepy Swiss resort town of Davos, please visit www.WEFReports.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.