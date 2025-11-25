Carney doesn't care about meeting Trump, calls pipelines 'boring'

Mark Carney told reporters “Who cares?” when asked when he might next meet Donald Trump to discuss trade. “I'll speak to him again when it matters,” the prime minister said before transitioning his answer to French.

“I don't have a burning issue to speak with the president right now,” Carney added.

In a separate interview, the PM said pipelines were “so boring” to discuss, suggesting his government was “on it” despite little action having been taken since his Liberals won April's election.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra criticized Carney's lack of urgency on addressing two important areas of Canada's economy: oil and gas production and trade with the United States.

“Who cares that he hasn't spoken to Trump, right? Well, he said he cared. That was pretty much his central campaign platform in the last election,” Ezra said. “He was the one, the only one he said, who could handle Donald Trump, who could protect Canada from Trump, who could out-negotiate Trump because Carney knows how the world really works.”

Ezra said Carney's voters supported this view, despite the PM's dismissal of the matter. “That would be like a conservative politician saying who cares about some fundamental conservative issue, like repealing the carbon tax or supporting freedom of speech.”

Carney's response when asked about Trump reminded Ezra of his “boring” comment about pipelines. “Many things in running government may seem boring if you're measuring it against jet-setting to exotic conferences at five-star hotels in places around the world like Davos and the World Economic Forum,” activities Ezra said were “pretty much what (Carney) did full-time before he became prime minister.”

Instead of boring, pipelines are “all the rage,” Ezra asserted, citing Carney's own Brookfield firm's purchases. “Oil pipelines are sexy, if you care about jobs, if you care about expanding Canadian exports of our most valuable resource, which is oil.”

Oil exports have a secondary benefit for looked for Carney to take on Trump and the U.S., given they provide a way to diversify Canada's economy away from its neighbour, Ezra explained.

A new pipeline to the Pacific coast — like the broad deal that has reportedly been agreed upon between Alberta and Ottawa — could see Canada's oil reaching more markets around the world.

“We could sell oil to Japan, Korea, India, Taiwan — you'll notice I didn't say Communist China, even though I'm sure they want to buy it too,” Ezra said. “If we sold it to all the democracies of Asia, not only would we increase exports, but it would allow Canadian oil producers to get paid at world prices rather than at a landlocked deep-discount price which is what Canada gets.”

This new project could serve as a “double win” for Canada, he added, creating “more oil sales, at a higher price and American-destined oil would get a higher price too.”

Ezra said not everyone can be as “supercool and exciting” as Carney, who talks about “carbon capture or other complete BS no one would actually buy were it not for fake green subsidies or government mandates.”