Carney failing Canada after bold promises: David Menzies

Guest host: David Menzies

Next month marks the one-year anniversary of the Mark Carney Liberals winning the federal election — time sure flies when you're not having fun.

So many Canadians, especially baby boomers, bought the hype: Carney as the adult in the room dealing with Donald Trump on trade, and the strongman against the “existential threat” of China.

Eleven months on, and we've got no trade deal with our biggest partner in sight. Carney seems to go out of his way to provoke Trump—recognizing the fake state of Palestine, flipping five positions on the Iranian war in five days.

China? Suddenly not an existential threat, but a trade partner. Cheap Chinese EVs are coming, supposedly to help our struggling auto industry. (A steak dinner to anyone who can explain that one.) TikTok keeps operating under Chinese ownership. Sweet.

Carney's lived up to his name — like a carny on the midway, all rigged games and bluster. All talk, no cattle, as they say out west.

Yet polls show the Liberals surging. 338 Canada notes recent momentum, with Léger showing them at 49% to the Conservatives' 35%.

In Ontario, the Liberals lead the Conservatives 52-36; in Quebec, 48-20, with Tories in third behind the Bloc.

Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's scorched-earth pension chase has them at 5%, doomed to irrelevancy or worse.

By every measure — unemployment, inflation, food banks, tent cities — the Carney Liberals are all sizzle and no steak. Trillions in oil and gas wealth sit untapped.

But boomers, those born 1946-1965, make up nearly 25% of the population and vote reliably. Young voters lean Conservative, but their turnout is low.

The Liberals aren't stupid. Their boomer base is aging out — with the oldest entering their 80s. That's why they're all-in on mass migration, with Canada welcoming over 1,000 permanent residencies per day this year.

Anchor babies, loopholes, “humanitarian” stays. Protests in Brampton by “temporary” foreign workers chant “no one is illegal on stolen land” while slamming Canada as racist.

Non-citizen crime stories are piling up. Fentanyl busts, child abductions, stabbings tied to Khalistani disputes. Yet the mainstream media barely notices.

All the while, the Liberals bend rules: non-citizens are influencing party nominations, they're planning for foreigners in the military (even IRGC members?), Chinese police stations on Canadian soil remain largely untouched.

Carney declares “Muslim values are Canadian values.”

Importing the world's poor will cost a fortune, and guess who pays? Boomers' primary residences could face capital gains tax once their votes depreciate.

Wake up, boomers. Loyalty means nothing when the base is dying off. The joke's on you.