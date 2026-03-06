Carney flip flops over support for U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran

Mark Carney spoke to the media during a trip to Australia, where the prime minister attempted to clarify his stance on the strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran.

“We absolutely stand by the fundamental principle that Iran should not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, and to continue to be a serial violator of international law,” the PM said.

But days earlier, Carney had criticized the U.S and Israel for acting “without engaging the United Nations or consulting with allies, including Canada.”

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini tried to make sense of Carney's ever-evolving position on the conflict.

“Which one is it,” Sheila said, questioning whether Carney prioritized Iran not getting a nuclear bomb or the U.S. complying with international law.

“I still don't know what (Carney) thinks,” Sheila said, noting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre provided a clear, unequivocal view on the matter. The PM, meanwhile, is giving contrasting answers “sometimes even in the same interview.”

Carney also refused to rule out possible Canadian participation in the ongoing conflict, though it's unclear how the country's armed forces could be involved, given its limited naval and air power.

“This comes after more than a decade of the military being underfunded and undercut by the woke ideologies of the Justin Trudeau and now Mark Carney Liberals,” said Tamara.

“They prioritize things like diversity, equity and inclusion while excluding people who actually have merits and competency from building a robust militaristic capacity. Canada is in the dark ages, and it's seemingly an intentional sidelining of our competency under the guise of progressive ideology.”