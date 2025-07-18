Carney government hires PR firm to hype up PM’s handing out participation trophies

Sheila Gunn Reid
  July 18, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

The Carney Liberals are once again reaching for the public purse to polish their own image—this time by hiring an outside PR firm to generate media buzz around Mark Carney handing out industry participation trophies.

A new request for proposals posted by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) reveals the government wants to contract national media relations and event planning services (in both official languages, naturally) to promote the 2025 Prime Minister’s Awards. That includes hyping the recipients of the “Certificate of Excellence” and “Certificate of Achievement,” as well as coordinating the 2026 nomination campaign.

The government wants media support not just to write the press releases, but to push them out, manage coverage, and make sure the PM’s photo ops go off without a hitch.

The big spectacle—billed as the “National Awards Ceremony”—is scheduled for fall 2025 and will feature none other than Prime Minister Carney himself, assuming he’s not too busy flying to a European climate summit in a private jet. Nothing says “innovation” quite like hiring consultants to clap for your own award show.

The contract value hasn’t been disclosed, but Canadians can rest assured it’ll be billed to the same taxpayers whose grocery bills are through the roof.

The full solicitation is available on MERX, reference number 22784979613. But don’t worry—your invite to the self-congratulations gala probably got lost in the mail.

