Carney government hires PR firm to hype up PM’s handing out participation trophies

The government wants media support not just to write the press releases, but to push them out, manage coverage, and make sure the PM’s photo ops go off without a hitch.

The big spectacle—billed as the “National Awards Ceremony”—is scheduled for fall 2025 and will feature none other than Prime Minister Carney himself, assuming he’s not too busy flying to a European climate summit in a private jet. Nothing says “innovation” quite like hiring consultants to clap for your own award show.

The contract value hasn’t been disclosed, but Canadians can rest assured it’ll be billed to the same taxpayers whose grocery bills are through the roof.

The full solicitation is available on MERX, reference number 22784979613. But don’t worry—your invite to the self-congratulations gala probably got lost in the mail.