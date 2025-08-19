Carney left out of White House meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed President Trump's meeting with President Zelensky and several leaders of Ukraine's allies as Mark Carney was notably absent.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, President Trump invited several leaders of Ukraine's staunchest allies to a meeting in Washington, D.C. to discuss a potential peace agreement to end the conflict.

Over half a dozen democratic leaders from France, Finland, the UK, Italy, Germany, plus the head of NATO and the head of the European Union, came to Washington, D.C., at Trump's request.

Ezra questioned why the leader of Finland, a country with a population of about five million people, was invited to the meeting over Mark Carney.

"I don't know if it was an animosity between Trump and Carney. It seems like Zelensky didn't lift a finger to get Mark Carney there," he said.

"Doug Ford thought he would bad mouth Trump a bit more, that seems to be all Ford really does. Maybe that's part of the reason why Canada wasn't invited," Ezra continued.

Just two months ago, the federal government announced $4.3 billion in additional support for Ukraine, including $2 billion in military aid and $2.3 billion for infrastructure redevelopment.