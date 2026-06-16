National Defence confirmed that the federal government itself initiated the discussions. Internal consultations conducted between late 2024 and early 2025 identified space launch capability as a "priority sovereign capability," prompting officials to engage both Maritime Launch Services and NordSpace to assess their readiness.

By June 2025, Maritime Launch Services had been informed that the federal government intended to proceed with funding a domestic space launch program and had already identified the company as its primary spaceport provider.

The department said substantive negotiations ran from the summer of 2025 through December 2025, culminating in the first draft of a lease agreement. That draft was prepared by National Defence and sent to Maritime Launch Services on December 17, 2025.

The government also confirmed that no letter of intent was signed before the final lease agreement.

The new disclosure raises questions about government claims that the project, which appears to be nothing more than a gravel pit, emerged as an urgent response to changing geopolitical circumstances. According to National Defence's own timeline, Ottawa had already decided that domestic launch infrastructure was a strategic priority months before the wave of nationalist "Elbows Up" messaging that accompanied Mark Carney's rise to power.

The response also confirms that the initiative was government-driven from the outset. National Defence led the consultations, identified the capability requirement, selected Maritime Launch Services as the preferred provider, and drafted the first version of the agreement.

Earlier Order Paper responses revealed the company also received support through other federal agencies, including financing from Export Development Canada and assistance from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, while company representatives held numerous meetings with ministers, chiefs of staff, and senior bureaucrats across government.