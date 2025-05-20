Carney’s tariff bait-and-switch exposed: elbows up or down?

Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney has been caught in a blatant bait-and-switch, abandoning his campaign promise of an “elbows up” stance against U.S. tariffs just days before Canadians went to the polls on April 28, 2025. The former central banker, who campaigned on bold leadership during the recent snap election, has quietly slashed nearly all counter-tariffs, leaving Liberal-faithful Canadians disgruntled at his lies masquerading as action.

Carney says the "old relationship" with the U.S. based on integrated economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.



The prime minister adds: "That's why I chose to go to France and the United Kingdom, two longstanding and reliable partners, friends and allies of… pic.twitter.com/YW5NYVafvw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 27, 2025

Carney’s campaign rhetoric was clear: Canada would stand firm against U.S. tariffs with a robust counter-tariff strategy to protect its economy. However, according to a report by Oxford Economics cited in the National Post, the counter-tariffs have been reduced to “practically nonexistent” due to sweeping exemptions implemented halfway through the election period.

On April 16—nearly two weeks before the election—Carney’s administration introduced a six-month tariff exemption for products tied to Canadian manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, healthcare, public safety, and national security. Automakers like General Motors also received a free pass, allowing tariff-free imports for vehicles manufactured in Canada.

The Canada Gazette, published on May 7, 2025, detailed the exemptions, revealing the concerns of stakeholders in critical sectors who struggled to adjust supply chains amid the proposed surtaxes. While the government initially framed these counter-tariffs as necessary, the abrupt rollback suggests a different story—one of pressure from Canadian businesses and a lack of resolve from the prime minister.

This reversal sharply contradicts Carney’s campaign pledges, where he consistently vowed that tariff revenue would bolster Canadian workers. The timing of the rollback—less than two weeks before the election—underscores accusations of deliberate deception. Compounding the criticism, a scathing Globe and Mail editorial slammed Carney’s cabinet as a “tired concoction” of quota-driven appointments and blatant political favouritism, further eroding confidence in his leadership.

Adding fuel to the fire, Carney's earlier demonization of U.S. leadership, which included asserting Canada's "old relationship" with its southern neighbour was "over," has been undermined by his post-election behaviour. After President Trump and Carney met in Washington, Trump praised Carney as "a talented guy," a far cry from the dire threat Carney painted of the American leader during the campaign, especially as his tough tariff stance evaporated without a fight.

Carney seems to make a nod in agreement. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OR1n1WYrMM — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) May 6, 2025

The hypocrisy is glaring. While Carney and his supporters criticized Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for not imposing counter-tariffs, his administration has now followed the same path. This double standard only serves to deepen public frustration and skepticism, as Carney prioritizes political optics over genuine leadership.

At its core, this isn’t just about tariffs—it’s about trust. Canadians are left wondering what other promises might quietly disappear, or reappear as is the case with the consumer carbon tax “pausing.”

As the prime minister navigates his early days in office, one thing is clear: the “elbows up” slogan that defined his campaign has been replaced by an “elbows down, tail tucked” reality.