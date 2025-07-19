Carney's Wall Street love affair betrays his 'Canada strong' election promise

The revelation that Minister Mark Carney's wallet is heavily tied to U.S. investments reveals his deep-rooted personal interest in foreign markets.

A jaw-dropping 16-page Ethics Commissioner filing from July 11, mandated by the Conflict of Interest Act, exposes Carney’s investment portfolio as a star-spangled love letter to Wall Street, leaving his “Elbows Up” campaign looking like a cheap political stunt.

The Investigative Journalism Foundation (IJF) tore into Carney’s so-called “blind trust” — his supposed hands-off accounts being managed by a third party — and found a measly three Canadian companies out of 567 entities.

That’s right: Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Lululemon are the lone Canucks in a sea of American heavyweights like Airbnb, Microsoft, and Wells Fargo.

Approximately 92% of his wealth is parked in the U.S., spanning oil, railways, retail, airlines, and Big Pharma. So much for betting on Canada’s future — Carney is clearly riding Uncle Sam’s coattails to the bank.

Carleton University’s Robert Shepherd told IJF that while Carney’s not breaking any laws, this is a political Molotov cocktail.

“Carney’s American-dominated investments reflect a trend of weak domestic investment, an issue that has gained renewed attention amid rising trade uncertainty. A Financial Times story from May revealed that despite pressure from government officials and business executives to direct more capital toward the Canadian market, the country’s largest pension fund now holds nearly half of its assets in the United States,” writes IJF.

Meanwhile, nine companies tied to Carney, including Stripe and Brookfield Asset Management, have been cozying up to his office, lobbying on U.S. tariffs and trade.

Coincidentally, Canada quietly rolled back counter-tariffs during his election bid and, more recently, the Digital Services Tax.

Smells like a backroom deal.

Carney’s been preaching trade pivots to Europe, railing against our biggest partner and trade ally, and feeding Canadians a fairy tale about sovereignty.

Seems less like leadership and more like a globalist con job, with taxpayers footing the bill for his campaign’s anti-American messaging.

As trade tensions flare, Carney’s portfolio exposes his true colours: red, white, and blue. Is he building Canada or just playing us for fools on his way to Wall Street riches?