Carney scrambles for photo op in peace deal he 'undermined'

Mark Carney chartered a private jet to make a last-minute trip to Egypt as world leaders gathered for the signing of a historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The prime minister was forced to find an alternative to his usual Canadian Armed Forces accommodation due to the short notice given by President Trump, the PMO said.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle ridiculed Carney's scramble to arrive at the summit given his earlier recognition for a Palestine state ahead of any formal concessions from Hamas.

Calling out Carney's failure to secure a deal with the U.S. — while Trump was able to broker a peace deal in the Middle East — Lise said “our canola growers are still suffering, our steel industry is still suffering, people are losing their jobs. And yet, here's Mark Carney on a fancy stage taking selfies with his fancy friends.”

The PM “chartered a flight so that he could be there for the photo op of the peace deal he actively undermined. Can you imagine?” replied Sheila. “Just so he could stand in a line with his fancy friends. Hope it was worth the investment, Canada. I wonder how much that cost you, taxpayer,” added Lise.

“It's weird how Trump can actually get a peace deal done in the Middle East, but he can't get something done with Canada,” Sheila said. “What does that tell you about the quality of the negotiating table that the Canadians are putting forward.”

The U.S. president “cares so little about Carney” that he doesn't even care about his title, remarked Lise, referring to a viral hot mic moment that saw Trump refer to Carney as “president” of Canada.

“At least I didn't say governor,” Trump replied to Carney.