Carney signs deal with China as he continues provoking Trump

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlighted how Mark Carney is on yet another international trip. A large Canadian delegation boarded private jets, stayed in five-star hotels and rubbed arms with China's elite as Carney and Xi Jinping reached a deal.

But, wondered Ezra, is China really the partner that Canada needs? The issue was raised by the Canadian reporters following the trip, who pressed Industry Minister Melanie Joly about whether Canada should be strengthening its ties to the Chinese Communist Party, given journalists are forced to use burner cellphones in the country.

Carney, like Trudeau, continues taking a soft touch to China, despite warning the country is our biggest security threat.

“I think they went to China to tweak Donald Trump's nose,” Ezra said. “I think they went to China to give the perception that they're going to replace America as Canada's economic engine.”

The PM's trip to China was “about two shows,” he continued.

The first, to continue pushing propaganda on the Canadian public suggesting the Liberal government can “find a substitute to America.” The other being an attempt “to target Trump and irritate him to keep the back-and-forth battle of words going so anti-Americanism continues to grow.”

This divisive approach is Carney's trick to securing re-election, Ezra said.