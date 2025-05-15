On May 13, at Rideau Hall, Mark Carney officially presented his new federal cabinet. The public gathered at a distance, eager to listen to his speech. Many expressed support for Carney and satisfaction with the new lineup. This cabinet is only slightly smaller than Trudeau’s, featuring 28 ministers and 10 secretaries of state, compared to 39 ministers previously.

Mark Carney says he was elected to represent all Canadians and aims to unite the country.



"Whether you voted for this government or not, we are in your service," he says.

Fifteen ministers are holdovers from Trudeau’s government, while 13 are new appointments. Among the most notable changes: Steven Guilbeault takes on the role of Minister of Identity and Culture, also overseeing Official Languages. Known for his radical environmental policies and staunch defence of the carbon tax, Guilbeault’s new responsibilities — especially in Quebec — raise questions about how his agenda will unfold.

Mark Carney: "We received more votes than anyone else, in any election. We are in a position where we have cabinet members from all the provinces... so we're governing for all Canadians, all regions, with a strong and clear mandate."

Chrystia Freeland, who famously stepped down as Finance Minister just before submitting Trudeau’s bloated budget and controversially froze truckers’ bank accounts during convoy protests, is now Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.

Anita Anand steps in as Minister of Foreign Affairs, while François-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Finance. Given Champagne’s previous financial ties to a Chinese state-run bank, one has to wonder: what kind of person borrows money from a dictatorship’s bank?

In national security, Gary Anandasangaree, born in Sri Lanka, is appointed Minister of National Defence. Meanwhile, Evan Solomon surprises many as Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, shortly after falling for a fake AI-generated image online.

Sean Fraser returns to cabinet as Minister of Justice, despite criticism over his prior roles. Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin and Secretary of State Nathalie Provost—both known for hardline anti-gun stances—signal a push for a radical anti-gun agenda.

Despite these announcements, questions remain about the 11 MPs allegedly involved in foreign interference—a mystery yet to be solved.