Carney walks back Davos comments during call with Trump, says U.S. treasury secretary

The prime minister is now denying reports that he attempted to retract his messaging from Davos while speaking with President Trump on Monday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Prime Minister Mark Carney "aggressively" retracted certain statements he had previously delivered in a recent address at the World Economic Forum in Davos during a call with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Speaking with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday evening, Bessent recounted being present in the Oval Office earlier in the day as Trump spoke with Carney. According to Bessent, the prime minister made a forceful effort to distance himself from what the secretary described as regrettable remarks from the Davos event.

"I was in the Oval (Office) with the president today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, who was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos," Bessent told Hannity.

In his widely publicized Davos speech last week, Carney received an unusual standing ovation from attendees after arguing that the traditional framework of international rules and norms had effectively ended. He encouraged smaller and mid-sized countries to collaborate more closely to protect their interests amid shifting global dynamics dominated by major powers.

Following that speech, President Trump withdrew Canada's invitation to a proposed international group focused on conflict resolution, which he referred to as a "Board of Peace." On Saturday, Trump also warned of potential 100% duties on imports from Canada should Ottawa proceed with negotiating a new trade agreement with China.

During the Davos address in Switzerland, Carney avoided naming Trump or the United States explicitly. Instead, he highlighted the need for "middle powers" to unite, warning that those not involved in key decisions risk becoming targets themselves—using the phrase "if you are not at the table, you are on the menu."

Audience members, including numerous tech executives, politicians and other 'elites,' responded with enthusiastic applause.

Bessent emphasized in his interview that Canada relies heavily on its economic ties to the United States. Earlier this month, Carney visited China in an attempt to improve bilateral relations, culminating in a new trade arrangement that will see up to 50,000 Chinese EVs flood into Canadian markets.

Bessent cautioned that additional U.S. tariffs on Canadian products would prove highly damaging for Canada.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Carney denied the reports that he walked back his comments to the U.S. president and claimed that he told Trump he "meant" what he said in Davos.

